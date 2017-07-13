VIDEO: Firefighting near Finger Lake south of Vanderhoof

Twenty firefighters were expected to arrive Thursday to hold back the 2,062-hectare fire.

Rene Crouse took video of the firefighting effort near Finger Lake, which is in Finger-Tatuk Provincial Park about 55 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof.

The Burns Lake man is there to help with the company he works for, Selkin Logging.

A fire was discovered July 8 near Big Bend Creek and has grown to 2,062 hectares by Thursday morning, according to BC Wildfire Service. Its status is ‘out of control’ and zero per cent contained. Lightning is the suspected cause.

Resources dedicated to this fire include one firefighter officer, two helicopters, and seven pieces of heavy equipment. The equipment is described as making good progress establishing guard around the fire. Twenty firefighters were expected to arrive Thursday to help with containment lines.

