DriveBC has opened the highway between Prince Rupert and Terrace but expect delays

Kwinitsa at Highway 16, next to the Skeena River, about 52 km east of Port Edward. (Drive BC cam)

Highway 16 is now open between Prince Rupert and Terrace.

DriveBC said drivers should expect delays of 30 minutes or longer in both directions 56 km west of Terrace due to avalanche control from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sun Nov 19.

The highway was closed in both directions starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, due to avalanche control.

Drive BC will provide its next update at 3:00 p.m.