Two young men, ages 16 and 24, drown at Harrison Lake

Bodies have been recovered by the RCMP dive team after report of drowning on Sunday

Two young men, ages 16 and 24, have drowned at Harrison Lake.

RCMP responded to a report of three people in distress at the lake on Sunday evening, police said in a release Monday.

One person, whose gender and age are not known, was pulled to safety by a civilian, but the two others were last seen about 70 feet from shore.

Started a great day at #HarrisonHotSprings but saddened by the drowning of 2. Prayers to their families. Absolutely heartbreaking. — PM (@poppetxem) September 4, 2017

Police and the local search and rescue team tried to locate them, but to no avail. The search was suspended shortly after 9 p.m.

Their bodies were recovered the next day by the RCMP dive team.

“This tragic loss is a reminder for people of all ages to swim within their limits, use personal flotation devices, and use caution in the water,” police said.

Police did not release the victims’ names, but did say they were from the Lower Mainland.

It is not clear yet how any of the three people knew each other, but RCMP say they “may be related.”



laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter