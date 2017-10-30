Robert Dziekanski died after being tasered at Vancouver International Airport in 2007. (File photo)

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Polish man died after he was tasered by police at Vancouver International Airport

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed appeals from two men convicted of perjury in connection with a notorious Taser death at Vancouver’s airport in 2007.

The court rejected the appeals immediately after hearing them.

Kwesi Millington and Benjamin (Monty) Robinson were among four Mounties charged with perjury following a public inquiry into the death of Robert Dziekanski, who was jolted several times with a Taser at in the arrivals area of the airport.

Millington and Robinson were convicted; the other two RCMP members were acquitted.

READ: Mountie involved in Dziekanski case launches lawsuit, claims RCMP negligence

Millington was sentenced to 30 months in prison and Robinson was sentenced to two years less a day, one year of probation and 240 hours of community service.

Because the justice ruled from the bench, formal reasons for their decision were not immediately available.

Previous story
Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Just Posted

VIDEO / UPDATE: Telkwa River Hydro tower stabilization complete

Video of repairs on transmission tower moving forward on Telkwa River. Outage risk is over.

School trip not endorsed due to terrorism fear

Bulkley Valley School District 54 chooses not to endorse trip to Europe because of terrorism fear.

River otters need a new shelter before winter

NLWS needs to build a winter shelter for a couple of river otters before it gets too cold.

Grizzly moves cross-country zones to Smithers

Smithers wins overall zone championship after bear moves zones from Houston.

UPDATE: Hydro tower in overflowing Telkwa River

BC Hydro sending crews in from across B.C. to try and avoid Telkwa to Cedarvale power outage.

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Polish man died after he was tasered by police at Vancouver International Airport

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

Whitecaps, Sounders play to scoreless draw in first leg of MLS West semifinal

Vancouver and Seattle combined for just one shot on target in a scoreless draw

Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2

Game six takes place Tuesday

Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

The House of Cards actor said that if it happened, he had been drunk

Manafort, Gates told to surrender in Mueller’s Russia probe

Trump’s campaign manager first to face charges under Mueller’s investigation

B.C. VIEWS: Myths of our marine environment

MLA Lana Popham a long-time salmon farm protester

Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.

The U.S. senator was in Toronto for a soldout speech

Most Read