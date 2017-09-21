Smithers water testing continues next week

The work of adding chlorine is done, but testing won’t start until next week after flushing is done.

The Town of Smithers sent out a media release saying residual chlorine levels in the water samples taken have met the requirements for the chlorination period.

It said the disinfection process has been stopped and the process of clearing that water from the system has begun.

This will again be a planned process to best force fresh water through the reservoirs, according to the release. The Town plans to begin sampling next week to confirm whether the system has been adequately flushed, after which samples will be taken and tested for total coliform.

Consecutive clear samples, as well as consultation with the Environmental Health Officer, is required for removal of the boil water notice.

The notice has been in place since Sept. 1.