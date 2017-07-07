Smithers Secondary School sustains damage following theft

Cops seek information after Smithers Secondary School damaged

Smithers Secondary School damaged following theft.

According to RCMP, they were called to the high school for a report of damage and theft. It’s believed the crime took place between 6:00 p.m. July 2 and 8:00 a.m. July 3.

Police allege an unknown number of people entered a contractor’s trailer, that was at the school and stole several items including sets of tools from inside the trailer.

During the theft, cops say Smithers Secondary School was damaged, causing approximately $1000.00 in damage.

The theft and damage to the contractor’s trailer is estimated to be $2000.00.

Smithers RCMP are asking anyone who has information to contact them at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read