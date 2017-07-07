Smithers Secondary School sustains damage following theft

Smithers Secondary School damaged following theft.

According to RCMP, they were called to the high school for a report of damage and theft. It’s believed the crime took place between 6:00 p.m. July 2 and 8:00 a.m. July 3.

Police allege an unknown number of people entered a contractor’s trailer, that was at the school and stole several items including sets of tools from inside the trailer.

During the theft, cops say Smithers Secondary School was damaged, causing approximately $1000.00 in damage.

The theft and damage to the contractor’s trailer is estimated to be $2000.00.

Smithers RCMP are asking anyone who has information to contact them at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.