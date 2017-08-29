Smithers RCMP vehicle in crash

On Sunday at about 7:30 a.m., RCMP say a police vehicle was stopped for a red light at the intersection of Highway 16 and Toronto Street in Smithers. An RCMP spokesperson said the police vehicle was eastbound on Highway 16 and proceeded through the intersection when the light turned green. A Ford pickup which was westbound on Highway 16 made a left turn and collided with the police cruiser.

The spokesperson said in a release that at the time of the crash, the intersection lights were solid green for the east and westbound traffic. Traffic wishing to make a left turn at the intersection must yield to oncoming traffic and turn only when safe to do so.

The occupants of the Ford pickup were transported to hospital with injuries that are believed to be minor in nature.