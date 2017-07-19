Smithers RCMP remind there is a fire ban

A helicopter brings a bucket of water to the fire near Finger-Tatuk Provincial Park. There have been evacuation orders in rural areas in the eastern part of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and a fire ban across B.C. (Rene Crouse photo)

On July 13 at 3:55 p.m., a vehicle stop was initiated by Smithers RCMP Traffic Services after observing a vehicle execute a pass and then continue on Highway 16 at 159 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

The driver was issued a ticket for excessive speed, no front plate, and an uncovered illegal light bar. His driver’s licence was seized and the vehicle impounded. Smithers RCMP remind the public to follow speed signs as high rates of speed continue to be a contributing factor in deadly crashes in B.C.

Speed fines:

1 to 20 km/h $138 + 3 points

21 to 40 km/h $196 + 3 points

45 to 60 km/h $368 + 3 points

61 km/h plus $483 + 3 points

Roadside prohibition

On July 16 at 2:20 a.m., Smithers RCMP stopped a vehicle that was weaving and travelling in the center of two lanes on Highway 16 in central Smithers. After assessing the driver, police obtained suitable roadside samples of breath which indicated he was over the legal limit. The 32-year-old driver had no previous impaired driving convictions. He was served with an immediate roadside prohibition, his licence was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Police remind the public to plan ahead, and make alternate arrangements to travel home safely when consuming alcohol.

Open Fire Ban

Smithers RCMP responded to several calls over the weekend relating to open fires. Police are reminding the public that an open fire prohibition (camp fire, bon fire, leave burning, etc.) is in effect province wide. Police have also received complaints regarding lit cigarettes being discarded from vehicles, raising concerns of igniting wild fires. Discarding a cigarette from a motor vehicle can result in fines under the Motor Vehicle Act and the Wildfire Act.

Submitted by Smithers RCMP