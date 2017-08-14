Smithers RCMP police briefs

Police briefs for Smithers RCMP.

Impaired drivers keep officers busy

This past weekend, Smithers RCMP say they stopped several vehicles in the area for various reasons. Three drivers were deemed to be driving drunk by officers. One of the drivers was criminally charged and the other two drivers were handed an immediate roadside ban and their vehicle seized.

Teen escapes serious injury in crash

Emergency crews were called to a car crash in Telkwa around 11:30 p.m. on August 10.

An SUV had left the roadway in the area of Woodmere Rd and and rolled into the ditch. Police say although the vehicle was heavily damaged, the driver, an 18-year-old woman was able to escape serious injury.

RCMP believe her seat belt played an important part in surviving the crash.

Vandalism investigation continues

Mounties were called to the area of Main St. and 19th Ave. on the morning of July 30 for a construction vehicle (back-end loader) that had been vandalized. They say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information is to contact Smithers RCMP at (250)847-3233 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477.