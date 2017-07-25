Smithers RCMP called to dog left in hot vehicle

Smithers RCMP remind dog owners to not leave pets in vehicles that quickly heat up in the summer.

Smithers RCMP is reminding owners to not leave their pets in hot cars this summer. (Black Press archive photo)

On July 24 at 1:32 p.m., Smithers RCMP received a complaint of two unattended dogs left in a vehicle parked in the Smithers Mall lot.

The temperature outside was approximately 25 C and the dogs were left alone for 15 minutes.

The vehicle had departed upon police arrival; however, the investigator located the owner at his residence. The owner indicated his dogs were unattended for under 15 minutes and he did not realize how hot the day had become when he left the house. He agreed it was advisable, in the future to simply leave his dogs at home.

The public is reminded that interior vehicle temperatures quickly soar in the summer months and cracking a window provides inadequate relief from the heat. Citizens are encouraged to contact the RCMP if they see an animal in distress, secured in a vehicle with inadequate ventilation on a hot sunny day. If the owner can not be quickly located and the dog is clearly in medical distress, a smashed window may be the only option.

In the event a baby or young child is left unattended in a vehicle, please immediately contact the RCMP by calling 911.

Submitted by Smithers RCMP.