Smithers opens reception centre for evacuees

A wildfire reception centre is now open in Smithers for evacuees.

The Bulkley Emergency Support Services (ESS) team will be assisting evacuees with support at the Ranger Park Building located at 3736 16th avenue. It will be open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Evacuees only need to register at the Reception Centre if they need assistance in having their immediate needs met. ESS volunteers may be able to assist referrals for lodging and food.

The Town of Smithers is asking all evacuees to register with the Red Cross even if aid is not requires. To resister visit www.redcross.ca or call 1-800-863-6582.

ESS provides short-term help to British Columbians who have to leave their homes because of disasters like fires, floods or avalanches. Volunteers are relied upon in all aspects of an ESS response. Anyone interested in volunteers with the Bulkey ESS team or in learning more are asked to email BulkeyESS@rdbn.bc.ca.