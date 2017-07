Four firefighters, fire truck and support vehicle heading to Cache Creek.

Firefighters from Smithers are heading to fight the wildfires in B.C.’s Interior.

Fire Chief Keith Stecko said they received the call from the Office of the Fire Commissioner at around 3 p.m.

“We’ll be deploying a team of four firefighters, a fire engine and a support vehicle that’s destined for Cache Creek.”

The firefighters will be leaving for the wildfires within the next couple of hours.