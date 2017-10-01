Slash burning this week

Burning near Smithers and Telkwa could begin as early as Oct. 2.

BC Wildfire Service personnel will be conducting forest-fuel treatments and doing pile burning in two locations near Smithers and Telkwa. The objective is to remove accumulated slash debris from firewood cutting and trees affected by mountain pine beetles.

The scheduling of the following activities depends on weather conditions, but they could begin as early as Monday, Oct. 2.

Pile burning will take place at Wood Creek, about seven kilometres southwest of Smithers.

In the Skillhorn Road area (about 3.5 kilometres southwest of Telkwa), BC Wildfire Service personnel will reduce the amount of dead and combustible material as part of the Village of Telkwa’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

The goal of both projects is to decrease the risk of catastrophic wildfires in these areas in future.

Trained personnel will carefully conduct and monitor these prescribed burns. They will only be ignited if weather conditions are suitable, smoke-venting conditions are favourable and crews can ensure that burning activities remain within pre-established parameters. Important factors that help determine whether a burn will proceed include the venting index, temperature, humidity and forecast wind activity.

All prescribed burns must comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation to help minimize the amount of smoke generated. In addition, these burns will comply with the Bulkley Forest District Burn and Smoke Management Plan.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit bcwildfire.ca.

You can also follow the latest wildfire news on Twitter at BCGovFireInfo and Facebook at BCForestFireInfo.