Several crashes last week kept emergency crews busy

Smithers RCMP responded to several vehicle crashes last week.

Last Tuesday, police allege a driver of an SUV fell asleep behind the wheel and drove off Coalmine Rd. in Telkwa, colliding with a power pole which caused significant damage. Some residents were without power for some time while police and fire attended scene and BC Hydro made repairs to the destroyed power pole. The driver was taken to the hospital and later released. Police say the driver is facing charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

On Wednesday, emergency crews were called to two crashes in Smithers. The first was a collision between a car and a motorcycle in front of the Chamber of Commerce building. Police allege the driver of the car did not see the motorcyclist while backing out of a parking stall. They say it was a slow-speed crash and damage was minor, but the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital to have injuries assessed. Police remind motorists to be extra vigilant in watching for motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians when shoulder checking.

A few hours later, a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 16 and Alberta St. was reported, there was significant damage to both vehicles. The driver of one vehicle, 30 weeks pregnant, had to be taken to the hospital for further medical assessment. The investigation determined who police say was at fault and charged them accordingly.

Another collision took place this time Friday afternoon at the intersection of Queen St. and First Ave., it was again a two-vehicle crash which involved a car and pickup truck. Injuries appeared minor.

Then on Saturday, emergency crews were called to a crash at the intersection of Snake Rd. and Telkwa High Rd. Police say the driver was investigated for impaired driving and later transported to the hospital. They say charges are pending.