Search still on for man last seen in Stewart

RCMP still looking for info on the disappearance of Andrew William Munro three-and-a-half years ago.

Stewart RCMP maintain an active investigation on a missing person file from 2014.

Andrew William Munro, 46, was initially reported missing by family members on Nov. 16, 2013 to Delta Police. Munro was last seen in Stewart, B.C.

The RCMP in Stewart discovered that Mr. Munro had moved to the community and was selling firewood.

The police are looking to the public hoping someone may have information that could help police locate Mr. Munro. Although Mr. Munro was last seen in the community, police have very few leads to act on.

Every piece of information can be helpful, and the public is encouraged to call the police. Anyone with information on Mr. Munro’s whereabouts are asked to call the Stewart RCMP at 250-636-2233.

Released by Cpl. Madonna Saunderson

District Advisory NCO

North District

RCMP