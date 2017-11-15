Rosenthal repair begins

There will be 10-15-minute road closures, with residents being notified of any longer closures.

The contract to repair Rosenthal Road was awarded by Smithers council Friday to Vihar Construction for $255,763, which was the lowest bid to include all three jobs: clearing, removal and replacing of earthworks, and getting the materials for the earthworks to hold up the road.

Work was to start today and take four weeks. Staff chose to get the job done now rather than spring and added that the road has moved more in the last couple weeks.

There will be 10-15-minute road closures, with residents of the area being notified of any longer closures.