The contract to repair Rosenthal Road was awarded by Smithers council Friday to Vihar Construction for $255,763. (Chris Gareau photo)

Rosenthal repair begins

There will be 10-15-minute road closures, with residents being notified of any longer closures.

The contract to repair Rosenthal Road was awarded by Smithers council Friday to Vihar Construction for $255,763, which was the lowest bid to include all three jobs: clearing, removal and replacing of earthworks, and getting the materials for the earthworks to hold up the road.

Work was to start today and take four weeks. Staff chose to get the job done now rather than spring and added that the road has moved more in the last couple weeks.

There will be 10-15-minute road closures, with residents of the area being notified of any longer closures.

Previous story
Dozens pay tribute to murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk

Just Posted

Rosenthal repair begins

There will be 10-15-minute road closures, with residents being notified of any longer closures.

Car goes over Hudson Bay Mtn Rd embankment

Two had to be freed after their car slid over an embankment.

Recycle BC ending contract with Bulkley Valley Bottle Depot

Depot will no longer collect certain materials come February

Launching an understanding of physics

Smithers physics students use medieval siege weapons to gain knowledge of the universe of physics.

Telkwa remembers

Photos from a snowy Telkwa Remembrance Day ceremony.

Dozens pay tribute to murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk

Father advises gatherers to maintain a dialogue with their children as they reach adolescence and seek independence

Vancouver Island woman draws portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Most Read