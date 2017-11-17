Riverview Hospital West Lawn building, one of several structures of the former mental hospital that have fallen into decay since they were closed down by the early 1990s. (Jeff Hitchcock/Flickr)

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

The B.C. NDP government is proceeding with a plan launched before the spring election to open a new mental health and addiction treatment for youth at Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam.

The facility will address the opioid overdose and mental health crisis, which has seen an average four deaths a day in B.C. in recent months, and replace an aging facility in Burnaby. Premier John Horgan, Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy announced the start of construction Friday at the Riverview site.

The facility will make “an enormous difference” for families dealing with young people’s mental health and addiction issues, Darcy said. The facility a step toward a “seamless” system for mental health treatment and a “community of care” at Riverview, she said.

On March 29, 2017, the B.C. Liberal government committed $75 million to construct a new building at Riverview, for a new home of the Maples Adolescent Treatment Centre for Youth and Provincial Assessment Centre in Burnaby.

The design and construction contract was awarded in March to PCL Constructors Westcoast, with construction set for completion by the end of 2018.

A petition of Lower Mainland communities organized by a group called Coalition for a Healthy Riverview found public support for reopening the site for mental health services early in 2017. The largest number of signatures came from Maple Ridge, a community that has been grappling with tent camps populated by transient drug users.

Previous story
Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Just Posted

The Smithers Airshow Society has flown the coop

Insurance rates, lack of volunteers grounded future airshows in Smithers but search & rescue benefits.

Telkwa Coal meeting for the neighbours

Allegiance Coal hopes to have a larger open house in the first quarter next year.

Babine Forest Product’s fine appeal not successful

The company has been ordered to pay the $1.01 million fine after the 2012 Burns Lake explosion.

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako continues to raise LNG pipeline concerns

Wood fibre use and spruce beetle concerns. TransCanada amends Coastal GasLink pipeline route.

Northwest figure skaters get special training in Smithers ahead of KlaHowYa

Smithers club looks forward to welcoming over 200 skaters from across the North Dec. 1-3.

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey, White Rock

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

B.C. church defaced with disturbing anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies

A coroner’s jury makes recommendations after hearing about death of Ebony Aaron Wood

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

Most Read