Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issues evacuation alerts

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued three evacuation alerts effective July 9 due to wildfire risk.

According to the RDBN, the alerts have been issued to advise of the potential evacuation of the area. All persons within this area will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, notice may be limited due to changing conditions.

The evacuation alerts are for these areas:

– The south end of Eulatazella Lake, west to Bobtail Forest Service Road, to five km east of Little Bobtail Lake and Naltesby Lake;

– The area east of the Sutherland ForestService Road, to two km east of Hwy. 27, north of the Nechako River to Dog Creek Trail, as shown on the attached map.

– The area south of Bobtail Connector Forest Service Road, from Long Lake Forest Service Road, to Tatuk Lake Forest Service Road, and South to the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Boundary, as shown on the attached map.

Be prepared for an evacuation order by:

– Locating all family members, co-workers, and guests and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

– Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

– Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

– Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

– Arranging to transport all persons in the event of an evacuation order. If you are evacuated and need transportation assistance from the area please call 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339, or call Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

– Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, a reception centre will be opened if required. Monitor your local radio station and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako website, rdbn.bc.ca for information on this Evacuation Alert.

For more information contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 1-800-320-3339 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or contact Emergency Management B.C. at 1-800-663-3456 after hours.