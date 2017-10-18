RCMP officer cleared in Prince George arrest

An RCMP officer in Prince George has been cleared in a 2015 arrest in which a suspect’s leg was fractured.

The BC Prosecution Service said in a statement Wednesday the officer had used an appropriate amount of force in the July 11 incident and so will not approve any charged.

Two Mounties were taking part in a bike patrol at 9 p.m. that day when they saw a group of people, possibly intoxicated, and went to investigate.

The two officers arrested three intoxicated men before being alerted to another man further “staggering” in the middle of a street.

One of the officers cycled up to the intoxicated man and asked him to stop. When he ignored him and walked away, the Mountie tried to arrest him.

The suspect resisted and the officer pushed the man to the ground and restrain and arrest him.

During the arrest, the prosecution service says the suspect suffered a tibial plateau fracture to his left leg and had to get surgery.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, had submitted a report to the prosecution service after investigating.