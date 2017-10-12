UPDATED: Police investigate deadly fall at UBC

Person dies after a fall from a crane at a construction site at the Point Grey campus

RCMP have cordoned off an area near the UBC student recreation centre after someone fell to their death. (Submitted photo)

Police are investigating after someone fell to their death from a crane at a construction site at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus.

RCMP have yet to comment, but a WorkSafeBC spokeswoman says her organization was contacted just before 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched.

“We’re not sure if it’s work-related or not,” said Trish Knight Chernecki. They are working with police to determine whose jurisdiction it is.

The university tweeted a message out later in the morning, saying RCMP are probing a death at Student Union Boulevard, near the Student Recreation Building, and that there is no risk to the public.

More to come.