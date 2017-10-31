Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

Traci Genereaux was last heard from May 29 in Vernon. (photo submitted)

A Vernon woman remains hopeful she will be reunited with her daughter.

Traci Genereaux, 18, of Vernon was last heard from May 29. She was reported missing to police June 9.

“I just want my daughter back,” said mom Laurie Nixon.

Nixon was recently asked by the RCMP to provide a DNA sample.

“It’s not to do with the farm investigation,” she said of the police’s ongoing search of a Silver Creek farm where human remains have been found.

“It’s part of the procedure with long-time missing persons files. The police have said nothing to me that there is any connection.”

When contacted, RCMP officials would not respond to questions about the request for DNA or if Genereaux’s case is linked to the Silver Creek search.

The Silver Creek property is owned by the family of Curtis Sagmoen, who RCMP have not connected to the discovery of the remains.

According to court records, Sagmoen was stopped by Vernon RCMP on the same day Genereaux was last heard from for vehicle-related offenses. He was issued motor vehicle violations on May 29 for headlight infractions, vehicle lamps not equal to the original manufacturer’s and failure to have tail lamps.

Sagmoen is currently being held in custody and charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance. The charges relate to an Aug. 27 incident in Falkland.

Genereaux is described as Caucasian, four-foot-11, 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Genereaux’s whereabouts can contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.