Traci Genereaux was last heard from May 29 in Vernon. (photo submitted)

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

A Vernon woman remains hopeful she will be reunited with her daughter.

Traci Genereaux, 18, of Vernon was last heard from May 29. She was reported missing to police June 9.

“I just want my daughter back,” said mom Laurie Nixon.

Nixon was recently asked by the RCMP to provide a DNA sample.

“It’s not to do with the farm investigation,” she said of the police’s ongoing search of a Silver Creek farm where human remains have been found.

“It’s part of the procedure with long-time missing persons files. The police have said nothing to me that there is any connection.”

When contacted, RCMP officials would not respond to questions about the request for DNA or if Genereaux’s case is linked to the Silver Creek search.

The Silver Creek property is owned by the family of Curtis Sagmoen, who RCMP have not connected to the discovery of the remains.

According to court records, Sagmoen was stopped by Vernon RCMP on the same day Genereaux was last heard from for vehicle-related offenses. He was issued motor vehicle violations on May 29 for headlight infractions, vehicle lamps not equal to the original manufacturer’s and failure to have tail lamps.

Sagmoen is currently being held in custody and charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance. The charges relate to an Aug. 27 incident in Falkland.

Genereaux is described as Caucasian, four-foot-11, 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Genereaux’s whereabouts can contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.
Next story
Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Just Posted

VIDEO / UPDATE: Telkwa River Hydro tower stabilization complete

Video of repairs on transmission tower moving forward on Telkwa River. Outage risk is over.

School trip not endorsed due to terrorism fear

Bulkley Valley School District 54 chooses not to endorse trip to Europe because of terrorism fear.

River otters need a new shelter before winter

NLWS needs to build a winter shelter for a couple of river otters before it gets too cold.

Spooktacular

Photos from the Spooktacular time at the BV Pool and Recreation Centre in Smithers.

Grizzly moves cross-country zones to Smithers

Smithers wins overall zone championship after bear moves zones from Houston.

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer

B.C. paramedic honoured for instructor excellence

Chilliwack’s Bill Bailey has dedicated his life to improving trauma care for patients and providers

Most Read