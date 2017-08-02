Over 30 wildfire evacuees assisted through Smithers Reception Centre

The Emergency Support Services’ Reception Centre will close today.

The centre opened last week to provide assistance to wildfire evacuees, it helped over 30 evacuees during the four days it was open. The centre located at 3736 Sixteenth Avenue, the Ranger Park Building will close Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The town stated since the evacuation order for Williams Lake was lifted, the volume of evacuees requiring assistance has decreased dramatically.

After Aug. 2, people still under an evacuation order or those with health issues and requiring assistance can to visit the Town of Smithers Office at 1027 Aldous Street, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m until 4 p.m.