No evacuees for Smithers, yet

Smithers still has the possibility to take on evacuees, but raging wildfires driving them south.

Volunteers and evacuees are seen outside of the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C. in this undated handout photo. Officials in British Columbia say they are beginning the difficult process of notifying those who have lost homes in the out-of-control wildfires that have prompted a provincial state of emergency. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Since the evacuation of Williams Lake and area on Saturday, evacuees headed south despite the possibility they’d be making their way to Smithers.

The reason, according to Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the Town of Smithers, Anne Yanciw is because of the uncertain road accessibility in the north.

Evacuees have since made their way to communities south of Williams Lake.

While it’s still early in the B.C. wildfire season, Smithers remains a ‘receiving’ community and still has the potential to house evacuees. But for right now, it’s not looking like that will happen.

“The fires have reduced the possibility that we will be a receiving community, simply because of that uncertainty around access,” Yanciw said.