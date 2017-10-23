New transit service to connect Terrace with the Hazelton area

New transit services will start running on Nov. 20, 2017, connecting the northern communities of Terrace with the Hazelton area, as part of the B.C. government’s Hwy. 16 Transportation Action Plan.

When this begins, the inter-community transit services will be available from Terrace to Prince George.

The Regional District of Kitimat Stikine met on Oct. 20 and approved changes to the existing Hazeltons Regional Transit system, which will enable BC Transit to introduce new service between Terrace and the Hazeltons, as well as an additional day of service between Kispiox and Smithers.

The buses will run three days per week, linking the communities of Kispiox and Gitsegukla (about 41 km apart) and Gitwangak and Terrace (about 100 km apart). On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays there will be one round-trip.

“These buses will provide a safe, efficient and affordable way to travel between communities as part of our broader strategy of the Hwy. 16 Transportation Action Plan. This is especially important for women and teenaged girls who are travelling and are in need of a safe link between neighbouring communities,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena. “This transit service will connect people who are traveling between Terrace, the Hazeltons and Kispiox, for visiting family and friends, appointments and activities.”

BC Transit will start advertising the schedule in early November.

@flavio_nienow

newsroom@ldnews.net

