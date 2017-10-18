New Hazelton attempted murder charge

New Hazelton RCMP arrested Ronald Fowler, 60. Alleged incident appears to have happened in Two Mile.

Ronald Fowler, 60, is in custody and charged with attempted murder.

Court records indicate Fowler appeared will appear in court for judicial interim release (bail) Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. in Smithers Provincial Court. The records also indicate the alleged incident took place in Two Mile.

On Saturday, Oct. 14 New Hazelton RCMP were notified by medical personnel that a person was being treated for suspected gunshot wounds.

Through what an RCMP spokesperson described in a release as a “thorough investigation,” police arrested one man in connection with this.

Fowler has been charged with attempted murder contrary to section 239(1)(b) of the Criminal Code, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace contrary to section 88(1) of the Criminal Code.

Police say both individuals involved in this matter are known to each other and the police believe that there is no fear to the general public. Fowler remains in custody pending his next provincial court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on this matter is asked to call the New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244.