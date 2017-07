A Person injured in crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash northwest of Smithers on Hwy 16 between Johnson and Engman Roads just after 2:30 p.m. Friday (July 7) after a van and motorcycle collided.

The motorcycle and rider ended up in the ditch.

At least one person was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic is moving again on Highway 16 past Evelyn.

More to come.

Van involved in collision with motorcycle. (Josh Casey photo)