Sean David Kuntz had been reported missing last month

Sean David Kuntz, who was reported missing on June 13, 2017, has been found deceased.

On Saturday July 1, 2017, Lillooet RCMP, and the local search and rescue located Kuntz in the Fraser River.

According to the RCMP, the family of Kuntz have been notified.

The police do not suspect foul play and B.C. Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation. The RCMP will not be releasing any further details on this matter.