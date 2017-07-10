Minor injuries in early Sunday morning crash

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to Smithers RCMP, a pickup truck went in the ditch near 9915 Highway 16 shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers say paramedics were treating a conscious female and male lying by the road. Both were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Cops say they were both wearing seat belts and the air-bags deployed.

As a result, the driver, a 35-year-old female was issued a Violation Ticket for Driving Without Due Care and Attention.