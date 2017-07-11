Medical staff desperately needed

An urgent call is out to health care workers in the Interior during wildfire evacuations

The Interior Health Authority has asked the Hospital Employees’ Union helping locating available medical personnel to assist during this provincial crisis.

“We are needing care aides to work in Prince George and Merritt,” said Caren Inkpen, acting human resources lead for IH West. “Deployment arrangements are being coordinated through Staffing Services.”

Inkpen is asking IHA-employed care aides, who normally work in the 100 Mile House and Williams Lake areas, to please call Staffing Services at 1-888-877-7707 to provide an update on their current status and availability.

For employees working at alternate sites, IHA’s Carrie Burton is coordinating accommodations. She can be reached at 1-855-802-9944.

The IHA has also set up a toll-free Employee Information Line – 1-855-802-9944 – to answer questions. Employees can leave a message, and calls will be returned as soon as possible.

“HEU members always pull together during difficult and challenging times,” said HEU secretary-business manager Jennifer Whiteside. “I urge all available members to please contact IHA staffing services to see how they can help. And we will continue to work with the health authority to support them in any way we can in this emergency situation.”

Important numbers:

Staffing Services – 1-888-877-7707

Employee Information Line – 1-855-802-9944