Man missing after leaving disturbing note

Greg Vinnish, who has friends and family in Smithers and visits, went missing July 6.

Greg Vinnish is missing and family and friends are concerned for the local man’s safety. (Facebook photo)

Family and friends of Greg Vinnish are concerned about his safety and are using Facebook in an attempt to locate him.

Vinnish, who is known to visit family and friends in Smithers and moved to Abbotsford from Mission City two years ago, left his home at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 6 and hasn’t been seen since. However, at about 11 a.m. he left a post on Facebook which his brother, Steven, described as a suicide note.

“He has a history of depression and we are anxious to find him,” said Steven.

It is believed that Vinnish, 26, is probably in a rural area, possibly on a Forest Service Road.

“His passion is hiking,” said his brother, adding that he would often go on long hikes with his dog, but never over night.

“Not by himself, I can’t think of a time that he would go over night alone.”

Steven said a rifle is missing from his brother’s home and he may have it with him, creating more concern for family and friends.

Vinnish drives a gold/tan 2001 GMC Sierra with the license plate KJ 2633.

If you see him or his vehicle, call the local police immediately.