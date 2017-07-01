Man arrested after gun pointed at people in Smithers

A man is in custody after three people were allegedly threatened with a gun in Smithers.

Smithers RCMP arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a firearm and threatened three people in the alley behind the Twin Valley Inn in Smithers.

Police said they responded at 2:30 a.m.Saturday morning. Witnesses identified the man by name. He was located a short time later, arrested for numerous offences and held in police custody until his court hearing on judicial release.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.