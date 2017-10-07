UPDATE: Northbound closed on Coquihalla due to ‘major’ vehicle incident

UPDATE: The Coquihalla is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope, due to a reported vehicle incident.
According to Drive BC, that stretch of Highway 5 is closed at Comstock Road.
Hi James, this was a major incident, our team members on the ground are assessing the situation as it evolves. Updates to come.— Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 7, 2017
An update is expected at 12:30 p.m.
More to come.
#Traffic at a standstill on the #coquihalla. #BCHwy5 pic.twitter.com/Wk3FAkeaeA— James R.C. Smith (@jamesrcs) October 7, 2017