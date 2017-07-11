Looting arrest made in 100 Mile evacuation zone

Two found in possession of break and enter tools

The RCMP made several arrests yesterday (July 10) in the 100 Mile House area.

Two youths were located in the area on Monday after the evacuation order had been issued in possession of break and enter tools according to Corp. Madonna Saunderson.

RCMP Tactical team members provided assistance to the 100 Mile RCMP in locating the youths.

Both were arrested and released on “strict conditions” for a future court date.

Additionally, 100 Mile House RCMP arrested a man for break and enter in the evacuation order area.

The man has been remanded in custody for a provincial court appearance in Kamloops today.

Two people “well known to RCMP” were also arrested by the 100 Mile RCMP yesterday. During the course of investigation, the police seized weapons, bear spray and heroine, as well as recovered a side by side all-terrain vehicle believed to be stole.

The investigation is ongoing.

Yesterday, police were also advised that three unknown people were attempting to break into a Telus vehicle.

Telus employees interrupted the individuals and tried to locate them before notifying the authorities.

All efforts made by police to locate these individuals were unsuccessful.

Saunderson says that additional RCMP officers have been deployed to a number of communities around B.C. including 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Ashcroft and Cache Creek to assist with BC Fire Services operations and to supplement the core RCMP policing duties.

On top of their regular policing duties, RCMP are assisting with evacuations, patrolling evacuated neighbourhoods, managing traffic congestion, road safety and emergency response.

“Criminal activity will not be tolerated in any area.”