Local fire departments could send firefighters to help battle wildfires in the province

Smithers and Telkwa Fire Departments could be sending personnel and or resources.

Local firefighters could be heading to fight the wildfires in B.C.’s interior in the coming days.

Telkwa Fire Chief Laurence Turney says a meeting will take place tonight to see if they are able to send resources to help battle the fires.

“The senior officers are meeting tonight just to have a chat and see what we think we can do,” he said.

While Telkwa may not have the big equipment to aid in the battle, they can deliver with personnel.

“We don’t have any equipment … big stuff that we can send, but we may be able to send a small crew,” Turney said.

Chief Turney added It will take a couple of days to see if they have any members that are able to go fight the wildfires.

Over in Smithers, they are willing and ready to send resources to tackle the forest fires.

“We would definitely be in [a] position to assist in any way we could if and when the request comes from the province. We would be ready to support in deployment as needed,” Smithers Fire Chief Keith Stecko said.