Lights to turn blue ahead of funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer

Buildings across B.C. are going blue Saturday night in honour of Const. John Davidson

You may notice buildings and landmarks glowing blue Saturday night.

The blue lights are to honour Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty responding to reports of a car theft in progress on Nov. 6.

Blue is the colour of choice typically used to honour fallen officers around the world, often representing the “thin blue line” of police officers who have sworn to protect and serve the citizens of their communities.

On Friday, the Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Ribbon Society urged residents and businesses to make the change to blue “in remembrance of [Davidson] and all officers who have sacrificed in the line of duty.”

Earlier this month, residents in Abbotsford were tagging street signs, cars and businesses with satin blue ribbons and bows.

Some landmarks around set to change blue around dusk include: the Canada/US Peace Arch border, BC Place Stadium, the B.C. Legislature and the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Cauldron.

Billboards along the Highway of Heroes will also display a Rememberance sign/dedication to Davidson.

Thousands are expected to attend Sunday’s funeral, including first responders from across Canada, the U.S. and overseas.

Full coverage of the procession and ceremony as it happens will be posted to Abby News.

