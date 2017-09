The closure will remain in place until further notice.

Babine Lake Marine Provincial Park will be temporarily closed this fall due to a large number of grizzlies, frequenting the area in association with the nearby spawning channels. Nearby Recreation Sites might see some additional use as a result.

Please be considerate of wildlife and other users. Do not leave meat hanging unattended. Reminder: It is illegal dispose of game offal, entrails, hides or bones within the developed portion of a recreation site.