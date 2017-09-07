Impaired driving charge after ATV destroyed by train

Smithers RCMP responded to approximately 61 calls for service over the course of the Labour Day long weekend (Sept. 1-4). Noteworthy incidents include:

On Friday, Sept. 1 at 12:47 p.m., Smithers RCMP received a report that signs on private property along Highway 16 near Donaldson Road were damaged by someone rolling black paint on them. There is an ongoing issue with sign vandalism. Anyone with information about the possible identity of the person responsible for the damage is encouraged to contact the Smithers RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8:40 p.m., Smithers RCMP Traffic Services impounded a vehicle for excessive speed on Highway 16 near Palmerson Road. The driver was travelling in excess of 45 km over the posted speed limit. The driver was issued fines under the Motor Vehicle Act, the vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and there will be additional sanctions to the driver issued by ICBC and Service BC.

On Sunday, Sept. 3 at 3:29 p.m., Smithers RCMP attended the scene of a train/ATV collision where the driver of a quad became stuck on the railway tracks near Highway 16 and Stenman Road. The driver was unharmed but his quad was struck by the train and destroyed. The driver is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code, Motor Vehicle Act sanctions, and possibly civil liabilities related to the train. The public are reminded to stay off of railroad tracks as they are private property belonging to CN Rail.

From Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4, Smithers RCMP members maintained a presence for the Telkwa Barbeque (demolition derby, baseball tournament, and rock concert). The concert event was reconfigured and scaled back from previous years to include one night (Sept. 3) with local rock bands. Concert fan turnout was lower than in previous years and there were no calls for police services on site. The event was well organized by the Bulkley Valley Kinsmen who provided a designated driver service. Police maintained additional presence on the grounds and were checking for impaired drivers. One impaired driver was apprehended on Coalmine Road near the event.

