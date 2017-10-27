The location of a 138 kilovolt Hydro line that carries power from Telkwa to Cedarvale. (BC Hydro photo)

Hydro tower in overflowing Telkwa River

BC Hydro sending crews in from across B.C. to try and avoid Telkwa to Cedarvale power outage.

A BC Hydro tower carrying power for Telkwa, Smithers, Moricetown (Witset), the Hazeltons, Kispiox and First Nations all the way to Cedarvale is in the Telkwa River, which has overflowed its banks.

Power is still running for the time being as Hydro crews assess the situation, according to BC Hydro’s Dave Mosure.

“We have to try and reinforce the structure. The perfect goal would be to brace up the existing structure, we just don’t know if that will be possible. And if it were a catostrpohic failure, then everyone goes in the dark until we can make those appropriate repairs,” he explained.

Crews from across B.C. including the Lower Mainland, southern Interior, Prince George, Kitimat and Prince Rupert have been called in to assist.

The heavy rain and snow during the week raised water levels on the Telkwa and Bulkley Rivers to rise to flood watch levels. They’ve lowered since Wednesday afternoon, but things are still precarious along river banks.

“There is still risk for further damage,” warned Mosure.

The 138-kilovolt transmission structure was reached by engineering and geo-technical crews who worked overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Updates on any power outages, planned or otherwise, can be found on this website and at www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html.

