Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days

The RCMP have confirmed human remains have been found at the property on Salmon River Road they have been searching for the past three days.

The property located in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road has been the subect of an intensive search for the past three days.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation which is being lead by the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit.

They say no further information about the remains is being released at this time.

Searchers from across BC seek Frances Brown north of Smithers

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Girls trying hockey double what was expected

Program is once a week until December and may lead to integrated teams or all-girls squads.

Fiddlers pull at the heartstrings

Photos from Oct. 14’s Alaria’s Fiddle by the Valley Youth Fiddlers.

New Hazelton attempted murder charge

New Hazelton RCMP arrested Ronald Fowler, 60. Alleged incident appears to have happened in Two Mile.

Upper Skeena Rec Centre groundbreaking

Communities working together to make $16-million dream a reality.

VIDEO: ‘Lyle the singing pig’ searching for home

SPCA say the pig is ‘not opera-ready’

