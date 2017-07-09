Horgan to visit wildfire evacuees

Premier-designate John Horgan is scheduled to meet with evacuees Sunday afternoon

Premier-designate John Horgan will be in Kamloops today to meet with those affected by wildfires raging in the B.C. Interior.

He is scheduled to be in and around the Kamloops area from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today.

Horgan will be visiting the Provincial Regional Emergency Operations Centre, Emergency Social Services, the Group Lodging Facility at Thompson Rivers University and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre.

His office notes that he had planned to take part in the Victoria Pride Parade, but due to the worsening wildfire crisis, he will be unable to attend.

Sending best wishes to everyone celebrating at #yyjpride. I'm unable to attend as previously planned due to the #bcwildfire situation. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) July 9, 2017

Check back on site this afternoon as we will have coverage of his visit to the Kamloops area.