Village of Telkwa warns public to stay away from rivers as water levels rise across the Northwest.

A lot of rain and snow means a lot of water in the rivers across northern B.C., including the Bulkley and Kispiox Valleys.

The Village of Telkwa is cautioning the public to stay well back from the Bulkley and Telkwa Rivers at this time due to high water levels.

The Village is monitoring the situation and will provide updates.

Bulkley River levels near Quick. (Environment Canada)

Bulkley River near Smithers. (Environment Canada)