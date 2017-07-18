Grants help bring CityWest to Glen Vowell, Kitwanga

There is a free bbq at Allen Park in New Hazelton Friday to celebrate high speed internet coming.

By the end of 2018, 520 more homes can be connected to CityWest internet, TV and phone services thanks in part to $1.7 million from the federal government.

CityWest said it is also investing $1.5 million in connecting Gossen, Kleanza, Usk, Jackpine Flats, Glen Vowell, Kitwanga, and the outskirts of Houston.

The first customers will be installed in the next few months, and all 520 dwellings will have services installed by the end of 2018.

