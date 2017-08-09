Government looking for input on fish regulation

Northern B.C. residents are invited by Fisheries and Oceans Canada to share their thoughts

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is seeking public input on fishing regulations, part of a consultation process reviewing the way they regulate fisheries and conserve habitat.

The federal department released a discussion paper which builds on input from Phase 1 consultations and outlines a proposed revised approach for federal fishing regulation.

Canadians have until Aug. 28 to share their views at www.discussionpaper.ca.

The federal government said the paper on the table for discussion is based on the first phase of public consultations, as well as expert panel reports and parliamentary studies, which started last January.

In the first phase of consultation, called “Let’s Talk Fish Habitat”, the public identified lost protections they wanted restored, as well as modern approaches they want the government to take to protect fish.

Anglers and the Canadian public concerned about fishing are encouraged to provide their input and help improve the Fisheries Act, which directs how the federal government manages fisheries and protects fish habitat.

The federal government manages salmon in both salt and fresh water, and all fish licences in tidal waters, and the province manages freshwater fish and inland salmon sport fishing.