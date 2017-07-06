Gitsegukla Band to hold chief and council election

Voting will take place July 7 at the Gitsegukla school gym.

The Gitsegukla Band will be holding their election on Friday.

Gitsegukla’s current chief is Willie Blackwater, who is running for re-election.

The candidates for chief and council are:

Chief

Willie Blackwater

Verna Louise Howard

Randy Lloyd Russell

Clifford Sampare Sr.

Council

Mel Aksidan

Roxane Alexcee

Noel J. Argueta

Christine Allison Bryant

Graham Horace Brown

Glenda A. Green

Jennifer Howard (Gladstone)

Kara-Lianne Howard

Terry Howard

Toby Leo Howard

Vernon F. Milton

Darlene Carol Russell

Donald J. Russell (Wesley)

Johnathan Russell

Richard Anthony Russell

Sharon Patricia Russell

Sheila Jane Russell

Victoria (Vicki) Russell

Arthur (Buttchie) Sampare Jr.

George W. Sampare Jr.

Fritz Phillip Dustin Tait

Kenneth J.L. Tait Sr

Brian Wesley Sr.

Geraldine M. Wesley

Marvin Thomas Wesley

Ella Irene Williams (Whoo Elltzz)

Morris Charles Williams

Sharlene A. Wilson

Vote Friday

Voting will take place Friday, July 7 at the Gitsegukla school gym from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To read about the chief candidates campaign, we’ve attached their flyers as posted on the Gitsegukla website.

As of July 6, no flyer has been made available online for chief candidate Verna Louise Howard.