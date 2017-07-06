Gitsegukla Band to hold chief and council election

The Gitsegukla Band will be holding their election on Friday.
Gitsegukla’s current chief is Willie Blackwater, who is running for re-election.
The candidates for chief and council are:
Chief
Willie Blackwater
Verna Louise Howard
Randy Lloyd Russell
Clifford Sampare Sr.
Council
Mel Aksidan
Roxane Alexcee
Noel J. Argueta
Christine Allison Bryant
Graham Horace Brown
Glenda A. Green
Jennifer Howard (Gladstone)
Kara-Lianne Howard
Terry Howard
Toby Leo Howard
Vernon F. Milton
Darlene Carol Russell
Donald J. Russell (Wesley)
Johnathan Russell
Richard Anthony Russell
Sharon Patricia Russell
Sheila Jane Russell
Victoria (Vicki) Russell
Arthur (Buttchie) Sampare Jr.
George W. Sampare Jr.
Fritz Phillip Dustin Tait
Kenneth J.L. Tait Sr
Brian Wesley Sr.
Geraldine M. Wesley
Marvin Thomas Wesley
Ella Irene Williams (Whoo Elltzz)
Morris Charles Williams
Sharlene A. Wilson
Vote Friday
Voting will take place Friday, July 7 at the Gitsegukla school gym from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To read about the chief candidates campaign, we’ve attached their flyers as posted on the Gitsegukla website.
As of July 6, no flyer has been made available online for chief candidate Verna Louise Howard.