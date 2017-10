Smithers firefighters called out to a fire on Freeland Avenue near Seymour Lake Tuesday morning.

The call came before 7 a.m. The main home did not appear to be affected, with smoke concentrated at another building in the heavily wooded yard.

There appeared to be no serious injuries. RCMP was on scene to direct traffic.

Firefighters appeared to have the fire under control.

More information will come as it becomes available.