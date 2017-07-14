Fraser Lake man missing

Jerry Krietz was last seen July 7 and wasn’t at work July 10, which is out of character for him.

On Sunday, July 9, Fraser Lake RCMP received a report of a missing person.

Jerry Keith Krietz, 42, was reported missing by family. He was last seen in Fraser Lake on Friday, July 7 at 9 a.m.

Krietz was going to go to Prince George to shop. He was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier with British Columbia license plate, EK227. It was possible Krietz may have stayed in Prince George for the weekend, however, family advises that he does not know anyone in Prince George.

Krietz was to return to work on Monday, July 10 at 4:30 p.m. but failed to show up for work. This is out of character for him.

Krietz recently moved from Manitoba to Fraser Lake and does not know anyone other than family. He calls his mother almost every day and it is highly unusual to not have regular contact with family members.

Krietz is described as:

Caucasian

5’ 10

185 lbs

Brown eyes

Dark brown hair that is usually shaved

Anyone who may have information on the location of Krietz is asked to call the Fraser Lake RCMP at 250-699-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.