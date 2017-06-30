Fort Babine axe attack

A woman is in custody after a man with a shovel was attacked with an axe in Fort Babine.

On June 29 at 3:36 p.m., the Smithers RCMP received a report of a male being assaulted with an axe by a relative in Fort Babine, located 100 kilometres north of Smithers.

The victim fought off the attack with a shovel, fled the scene and requested assistance. Police officers and BC Ambulance responded.

An intoxicated 59-year-old female was located and arrested for assault with a weapon. The male victim was transported by ambulance to Bulkley Valley District Hospital in Smithers and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was held in custody for a court appearance.

Submitted by Smithers RCMP