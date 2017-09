Crews received the call just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters made quick work of a large shed fire in the Village of Telkwa Monday evening.

The call came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a structure fire at a property on Skillhorn Road near Jackpine Road.

When fire crews arrived the shed was fully engulfed in flames. Smoke could be seen from about a kilometer away.

