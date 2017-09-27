$25,000 coin collection stolen in Parksville

Coins valued at an estimated $25,000 were stolen from a Parksville home in late August. — Photo submitted by Oceanside RCMP

Firearms and a coin collection valued at approximately $25,000 were among the items stolen in a break-and-enter at a Parksville residence late last month, the Oceanside RCMP reported Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the case, which was reported on Sept. 23.

The break in occurred sometime between August 27 and 29, RCMP said in a news release. The home, in the 600 block of Forsyth Avenue, was under renovation and unoccupied at the time.

Stolen items include two firearms (long guns), a micro crossbow, several air tools, and a reciprocating saw. Of particular note, two small safes containing precious metals (coins) were stolen. The value of the coins is estimated at $25,000.

The list of coins includes:

• One 1-oz. gold Canadian maple;

• Three sheets of 25 maple grams;

• One Anne of Green Gables gold coin;

• 500 Silver Canadian Maples, 2012;

• One 50-gram gold combi bar (one-gram squares);

• One 100-gram silver combi bar (1 gram squares); and

• Two Ron Paul silver 1oz coins.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.