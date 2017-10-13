Fatal crash north of Smithers

A 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after he rolled his truck on Babine Lake Road.

Smithers RCMP say the fatal crash was on Babine Lake Road north of Smithers. (Google map)

On Friday, Oct. 13 at 5:10 a.m., Smithers RCMP said they were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on a logging road north of Smithers.

A media release read police on scene discovered that a 2005 Dodge pickup travelling north left the road and rolled near the 34 kilometre mark on Babine Lake Road. The driver and only occupant, a 50-year-old man, was ejected from the truck. The man was taken to hospital but later succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating and early findings suggest that the gravel road was icy.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.